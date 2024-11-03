Craig Porter News: Plays five minutes in return

Porter (thumb) logged two assists and one rebound in five minutes off the bench in Saturday's 114-113 win over the Bucks.

Porter had missed the previous three games with a right thumb sprain before he returned to action Saturday in the second leg of the back-to-back set. Prior to suffering the injury, Porter hadn't been part of the rotation, but head coach Kenny Atkinson turned the reserve guard loose for five minutes in the second quarter Saturday, and he performed well during his time on the court. However, if Caris LeVert (knee) is back in action for Monday's rematch with the Bucks, Porter is likely to fall back out of the rotation.