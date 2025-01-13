Craig Porter News: Plays garbage time of loss
Porter played the final 2:44 of Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics.
After being recalled from the G League's Cleveland Charge earlier in the day, Porter was called upon off the bench Sunday, though he wasn't a part of the rotation while the game was competitive. Porter is averaging just 8.1 minutes per game over 22 appearances for Cleveland this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now