Craig Porter News: Recalled to NBA

The Cavaliers recalled Porter from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Sunday.

Following a three-game absence due to an illness, Porter returned to action in the G League on Friday, posting 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during the Charge's 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd. Given his inconsistent role with the NBA club, the second-year guard may see more chances in the G League moving forward.