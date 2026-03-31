Craig Porter News: Receives 15 minutes in return

Porter (groin) tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 15 minutes Monday in the Cavaliers' 122-113 win over the Jazz.

Back in action following a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain, Porter managed to reclaim a modest role on the second unit. The third-year guard will likely be in danger of falling out of the rotation once the Cavaliers are back to full strength, however. Cleveland should get Jarrett Allen (knee) and Max Strus (foot) back for the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Lakers, while the returns of Jaylon Tyson (toe) and Dean Wade (ankle) are further down the road.