Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter News: Scoreless in nine minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Porter ended Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with one rebound and three assists across nine minutes.

Playing in his third NBA season, Porter played a career-high 17.9 minutes per game across 64 regular-season appearances for Cleveland. His fantasy value was limited, however, as he posted averages of 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.9 steals on 45.0 percent shooting from the field.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
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