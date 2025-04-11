Fantasy Basketball
Craig Porter News: Scores 16 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Porter contributed 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Porter made the most of his minutes off the bench and was one of the five Cleveland players who scored in double digits in this game. The fact that Porter didn't start in a game where the Cavaliers rested most of their starters suggests he'll remain rooted to a bench role in the playoffs as well, limiting his fantasy upside in most formats considerably.

