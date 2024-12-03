Craig Porter News: Sent to G League

The Cavaliers assigned Porter to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Tuesday.

Porter is expected to play for the Charge in Tuesday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, but he's likely to rejoin the Cavaliers later in the day prior to their home game against the Wizards, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. The second-year guard had appeared in eight straight games for the Cavaliers before falling out of the rotation during a four-point win over the Celtics on Sunday.