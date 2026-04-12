Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Porter is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Sunday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The Cavaliers are without James Harden (rest), Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and several other key rotation players for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Porter will enter the starting lineup for the third time this season. His last start took place Jan. 16 against the 76ers, when he played 22 minutes and logged two points, 11 assists and three rebounds. Porter is averaging 17.8 minutes per game this season but should see plenty of on-court action against Washington.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
86 days ago