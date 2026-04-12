Craig Porter News: Starting Sunday

Porter is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Sunday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The Cavaliers are without James Harden (rest), Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and several other key rotation players for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Porter will enter the starting lineup for the third time this season. His last start took place Jan. 16 against the 76ers, when he played 22 minutes and logged two points, 11 assists and three rebounds. Porter is averaging 17.8 minutes per game this season but should see plenty of on-court action against Washington.