Craig Porter News: Strong showing off bench in win

Porter provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 142-126 victory over the Grizzlies.

The third-year guard produced a strong all-around effort from the second unit, scoring in double digits for the first time since Jan. 2 while contributing multiple steals and blocks for the first time since Feb. 1. Porter's court time remains inconsistent, but he's seen a bigger role of late due to injuries. Over his last four appearances, Porter's averaging 20.0 minutes, 4.5 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.