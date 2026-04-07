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Craig Porter News: Strong showing off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:02am

Porter provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 142-126 victory over the Grizzlies.

The third-year guard produced a strong all-around effort from the second unit, scoring in double digits for the first time since Jan. 2 while contributing multiple steals and blocks for the first time since Feb. 1. Porter's court time remains inconsistent, but he's seen a bigger role of late due to injuries. Over his last four appearances, Porter's averaging 20.0 minutes, 4.5 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
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