Craig Randall News: Erupts for 33 points

Randall produced 33 points (13-29 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes of Tuesday's 135-109 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

With Henri Drell and Bryce McGowens sitting out for undisclosed reasons, Randall got all the touches he desired Tuesday. He's made quite the impression with Rip City, averaging 20.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 4.5 three-pointers across eight outings.