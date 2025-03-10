Craig Randall News: Goes off for season-high 43 points

Randall closed with 43 points (16-33 FG, 11-23 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Randall went off while handling extreme usage, notching season highs in scoring and three-point makes. Sunday marked the fourth start of the G League regular season for Randall, who is now averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a whopping 6.5 three-pointers on 41.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 34.0 minutes as part of the first unit.