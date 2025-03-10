Craig Randall News: Goes off for season-high 43 points
Randall closed with 43 points (16-33 FG, 11-23 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Randall went off while handling extreme usage, notching season highs in scoring and three-point makes. Sunday marked the fourth start of the G League regular season for Randall, who is now averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a whopping 6.5 three-pointers on 41.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 34.0 minutes as part of the first unit.
Craig Randall
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now