Craig Randall News: Pops for 28 points in loss
Randall recorded 28 points (10-24 FG, 8-19 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 110-103 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Making his first G League appearance since the 2022-23 campaign, Randall wasn't shy about letting it fly, and he finished with a game-high 28 points off the bench. Rip City had multiple players sidelined Friday, the first night of a back-to-back set, so it's unlikely Randle will be able to get up 20 shots a night moving forward.
Craig Randall
Free Agent
