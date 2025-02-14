Fantasy Basketball
Craig Randall

Craig Randall News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 12:26pm

Randall played 30 minutes Thursday during Rip City's 121-116 win over the Wolves and totaled 23 points (9-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals.

Randall had a dominant outing despite coming off the bench. He led the team's second unit in points scored. Since joining the Remix earlier this month, he has continued to produce, scoring 20 or more points in three of his first four outings.

Craig Randall
 Free Agent
