Craig Randall News: Scores 20 points off bench Saturday

Randall registered 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, one rebound, three steals and one block over 27 minutes Saturday during the G League Rip City Remix's 120-96 win over the Texas Legends.

Randall co-led the Remix in scoring Saturday alongside Henri Drell and Bryce McGowens. Randall led the team in assists and point differential (plus-26). He's scored at least 20 points in four of his six G League outings this season.