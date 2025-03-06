Craig Randall News: Scores 21 points Wednesday

Randall delivered 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 124-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Randall did a good job around the court, earning a team-high five three-pointers and a season-high eight rebounds during the game. The guard has racked up more than 30 minutes in five straight appearances, with his consistency from behind the arc allowing him to stay among the team's top three scorers in each of those clashes.