Curtis Jones News: Continues to excel in G League
Jones recorded 27 points (9-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 131-125 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.
The two-way player hasn't appeared for the Nuggets since Jan. 23, and he should continue his development with Grand Rapids moving forward. Across 27 G League regular-season outings, Jones is averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now