Curtis Jones News: Continues to excel in G League

Jones recorded 27 points (9-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 131-125 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.

The two-way player hasn't appeared for the Nuggets since Jan. 23, and he should continue his development with Grand Rapids moving forward. Across 27 G League regular-season outings, Jones is averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.