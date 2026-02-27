Curtis Jones News: Leads offense in G League win

Jones posted 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists and six rebounds over 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-116 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Jones stood out for his team-high tallies of points and assists in a fine display against the G League Nets. Despite being signed to a two-way contract, Jones has continued to see almost all of his minutes with the Gold. The 13 assists in Thursday's contest set a new season-high mark for him and led to his fifth double-double in the current campaign.