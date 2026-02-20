Curtis Jones News: Scores 37 points in G League loss

Jones had 37 points (14-28 FG, 9-17 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Jones earned a game-high scoring tally despite being part of the losing side during Thursday's game. The 37 points were also a season-high mark for him after 27 G League starts. He's one of the Nuggets' two-way players but has recorded only 30 minutes of NBA play in the current campaign. On the other hand, he has become one of the G League club's most consistent players, ranking second on the team in points and assists, and first in steals throughout the regular season.