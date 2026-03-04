Curtis Jones News: Scores 40 points in G League

Jones posted 40 points (14-28 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes Tuesday during the G League Grand Rapid Gold's 130-121 win over Capital City.

Jones had one of his best performances of the campaign, as he scored a season-high 40 points while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since late January and should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, where he currently averages 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals.