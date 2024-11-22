Fantasy Basketball
Daeqwon Plowden headshot

Daeqwon Plowden Injury: Held out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Plowden didn't play Friday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 108-103 win over the Greensboro Swarm due to a right ankle injury.

Plowden logged a season-low 26 minutes Wednesday, but it's unclear if he suffered the injury during this matchup. The Skyhawks would definitely miss his contributions if he's forced to miss more time, as he's averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in six games this season.

