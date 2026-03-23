Daeqwon Plowden Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Plowden is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with right foot soreness.

After sitting out Sunday's win over the Nets, Plowden looks to be ready to take the floor Tuesday. Over his last seven appearances, the two-way player has averaged a respectable 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists in 31.0 minutes per contest.