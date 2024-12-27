Fantasy Basketball
Daeqwon Plowden News: Agrees to two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 7:29am

Plowden and the Hawks agreed to a two-way contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Plowden went undrafted in 2022 out of Bowling Green and will now join an NBA regular-season roster for the first time in his career. Before signing the two-way deal, Plowden had been playing for the Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. He averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 38.5 percent from deep over 14 appearances for College Park.

