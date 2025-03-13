Daeqwon Plowden News: Back in action in G League

Plowden (elbow) logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes Thursday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 126-122 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Due to a right elbow strain, the two-way player hadn't made any appearances for the Hawks or Skyhawks since Feb. 28 before he returned to action for the G League club in Tuesday's 124-120 win over Delaware. Plowden played 22 minutes in that came and handled a similar workload two days later, though it's unclear if he was operating under any strict playing-time limit heading into either contest. He'll likely continue to see the majority of his minutes in the G League over the final month of the season.