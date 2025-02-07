Daeqwon Plowden News: Big night in G League

Plowden registered 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 110-97 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Plowden led the Skyhawks in scoring after missing time due to illness, but he struggled to find his shooting stroke. The two-way forward is now averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 13 regular-season appearances.