Daeqwon Plowden headshot

Daeqwon Plowden News: Cleared for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Plowden (lower body) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.

Plowden left Tuesday's game against San Antonio in the fourth quarter after sustaining a lower body injury, but the 27-year-old win has been given the green light to play Thursday night. He's scored in double figures in six straight games, averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals across 31.0 minutes during that span.

Daeqwon Plowden
Sacramento Kings
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