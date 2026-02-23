Daeqwon Plowden News: Drops season-high 19 points
Plowden ended Monday's 123-114 victory over Memphis with 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes.
Plowden scored a season-high 19 points, just the second time he has recorded double digits all season. With Sacramento likely heading for a late-season shake-up, Plowden is a name to watch, just in case his role shifts at some point. While this was an encouraging performance, managers should not overreact just yet.
