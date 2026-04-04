Daeqwon Plowden News: Hits for 17 points from bench
Plowden racked up 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 117-113 victory over New Orleans.
Plowden has been with the parent club since late January. Although his numbers have jumped around a bit, his steady involvement has helped him make a case for a roster spot with the 2026-27 edition of the team. After failing to catch on with the Hawks during his rookie season, Plowden has a better spot to continue his career with the injury-riddled Kings. The team is running with a shallow rotation as the season draws to a close, so Plowden's minutes should remain consistent through the final two weeks.
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