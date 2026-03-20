Daeqwon Plowden News: Hits for career-high 20 in loss

Plowden produced 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 loss to the 76ers.

Making his third start of the season, Plowdem produced a new career scoring high while also tying his season high in made three-pointers. The second-year forward is getting plenty of run for the injury-ravaged Kings, and he's scored in double digits in seven straight games (two starts) while averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists in 31.0 minutes.