Daeqwon Plowden News: Hits for career-high 20 in loss
Plowden produced 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 loss to the 76ers.
Making his third start of the season, Plowdem produced a new career scoring high while also tying his season high in made three-pointers. The second-year forward is getting plenty of run for the injury-ravaged Kings, and he's scored in double digits in seven straight games (two starts) while averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists in 31.0 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now