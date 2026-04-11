Daeqwon Plowden News: Just misses double-double in win

Plowden had 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-118 victory over the Warriors.

The 27-year-old forward just missed recording his first career double-double in his 37th NBA game. Plowden has taken advantage of his opportunity with the Kings over the last month-plus, scoring in double digits in 15 of his last 16 games while averaging 14.6 points, 3.3 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.9 minutes a contest.