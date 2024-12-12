Daeqwon Plowden News: Leading scorer off bench
Plowden played 27 minutes Wednesday during the Skyhawks' 118-107 loss to Westchester and totaled 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists.
Plowden was dominant off the bench despite the loss as his 24 points not only led the team but also served as a new season high for the 26-year-old. Throughout 11 appearances so far this season, he currently averages 14.3 points 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.2 steals.
Daeqwon Plowden
Free Agent
