Daeqwon Plowden News: Leads team in scoring

Plowden collected 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-90 win over the G League Delaware Blue Coats.

Plowden turned in an uncharacteristically productive day in the scoring department, pouring in a team-high 23 points despite coming off the bench. He'd started his team's first three games of the season coming into Sunday, so it was a curious yet effective move to utilize him as a reserve.