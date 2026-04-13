Daeqwon Plowden News: Logs 22 minutes in loss

Plowden closed with eight points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Plowden carved out a decent role for himself down the stretch once the Kings waved the white towel on their season. The rookie ended up with 32 appearances and averages of 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per contest.