Daeqwon Plowden News: Perfect shooting display

Plowden supplied 19 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 victory over Dallas.

Plowden provided a highly efficient 19 points off the bench Thursday. The two-way played has scored 19 points in two of his past three games, and he'd keep himself on the deep-league fantasy radar if Keegan Murray misses more time with his ankle sprain going forward.