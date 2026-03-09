Daeqwon Plowden News: Posts 16 points as fill-in

Plowden notched 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 victory over the Bulls.

Plowden drew his second start of the season, filling the slot left by DeMar DeRozan (illness). While DeRozan should return soon, Plowden represents a key piece of the youth movement that will become the Kings' focus as they recover from a lost season. His promotion to the parent club will likely be a permanent one, as he's well under the cutoff for his two-way contract. He's in a perfect spot to break his elongated stint in the G League and has a shot at earning a full-time roster spot this season.