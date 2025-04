Plowden registered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Thursday's 133-109 victory over Brooklyn.

Plowden suited up for just the fifth time all season, all of which have been garbage-time appearances bar one. It's clear Plowden is on the outside looking in when it comes to rotational minutes, averaging 5.2 points in 8.1 minutes this season.