Daeqwon Plowden News: Returns to parent club
The Hawks transferred Ploweden from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.
Plowden recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime G League loss to the Maine Celtics. However, Plowden will now get an opportunity to crack the Hawks' NBA rotation during Saturday's matchup with Boston.
