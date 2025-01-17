Daeqwon Plowden News: Returns to parent club

The Hawks transferred Ploweden from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Plowden recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime G League loss to the Maine Celtics. However, Plowden will now get an opportunity to crack the Hawks' NBA rotation during Saturday's matchup with Boston.