Daeqwon Plowden News: Scores 13 points

Plowden (ankle) recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Plowden has scored in double figures in three straight games since missing time due to an ankle injury. Over 10 G League appearances this season, he's averaged 13.3 points in 26.5 minutes per game.