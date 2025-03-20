Daeqwon Plowden News: Scores 27 points in G League loss

Plowden played 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 138-123 loss versus Westchester and tallied 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block.

Plowden had one of his best outings of the campaign Wednesday, scoring a season-high 27 points, but that was not enough to lead the Skyhawks to victory. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 25 and should continue to see most of his playing time in the G League as the season winds down.