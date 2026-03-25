Daeqwon Plowden News: Season-high 22 points
Plowden closed with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 loss to the Hornets.
Plowden returned after a one-game absence (foot), leading the Kings with a season-high 22 points. Sacramento had just eight available players, ensuring meaningful minutes for everyone. Plowden has now scored double digits in eight straight appearances, while also logging double-digit minutes in seven of the eight games. Given all the shenanigans in Sacramento right now, Plowden appears to be relatively trustworthy when available to play.
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