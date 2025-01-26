Fantasy Basketball
Daeqwon Plowden headshot

Daeqwon Plowden News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 7:31am

The Hawks assigned Plowden to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The two-way player will join the Skyhawks in advance of their game Sunday versus the Birmingham Squadron. Plowden appeared off the bench for Atlanta in Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Raptors, finishing with five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in seven minutes.

