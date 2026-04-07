Daeqwon Plowden News: Starting sans DeRozan
Plowden will start Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
With DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) sidelined, Plowden will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (four games), the two-way player has averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 32.8 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daeqwon Plowden See More
-
General NBA Article
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2810 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2612 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daeqwon Plowden See More