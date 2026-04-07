Daeqwon Plowden headshot

Daeqwon Plowden News: Starting sans DeRozan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Plowden will start Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

With DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) sidelined, Plowden will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (four games), the two-way player has averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 32.8 minutes per tilt.

Daeqwon Plowden
Sacramento Kings
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