Daeqwon Plowden headshot

Daeqwon Plowden News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Plowden will start Sunday versus the Nets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Plowden is getting a spot-start with DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Devin Carter, Nique Clifford, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud. Through three starts this season, Plowden has averaged 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 triples per contest.

Daeqwon Plowden
Sacramento Kings
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