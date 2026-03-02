Dain Dainja News: Double-double in G League win

Dainja produced 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 123-108 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Dainja imposed his will inside, tallying a team-high 11 rebounds as part of a double-double effort. It marked the Memphis product's first double-double since Feb. 1, and he has scored 20-plus points in four of nine contests dating back to that game.