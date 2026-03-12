Dain Dainja News: Paces Skyforce in scoring

Dainja produced 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 120-118 win over Stockton.

Dainja posted a strong all-around showing and paced his team in points and rebounds on the way to a tightly-contested victory. The 23-year-old has been no stranger to double-doubles lately, as he's now secured three straight.