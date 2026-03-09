Dain Dainja News: Strong double-double in G League

Dainja registered 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 119-118 loss to Austin.

Dainja posted an efficient shooting performance, as he knocked down 58.8 percent of his attempts from the field. He's been a solid contributor for the Skyforce during the G League regular season, averaging 14.0 points while converting on 62.9 percent of his field-goal tries over 30 games.