Daishen Nix News: All-around outing in G League win

Nix posted 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 114-113 G League win over Motor City.

Nix did a little bit of everything for Iowa in Friday's victory, ending second on the team in scoring, rebounds and assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals defensively. Nix has appeared in eight G League games this season, averaging 22.5 points, 6.9 assists 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per outing.