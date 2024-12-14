Daishen Nix News: All-around outing in G League win
Nix posted 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 114-113 G League win over Motor City.
Nix did a little bit of everything for Iowa in Friday's victory, ending second on the team in scoring, rebounds and assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals defensively. Nix has appeared in eight G League games this season, averaging 22.5 points, 6.9 assists 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now