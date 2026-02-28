Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Double-doubles in win over Boom

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Nix totaled 26 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 135-133 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Nix led his side in scoring and playmaking Friday, with the highlight of his performance being his season-high 14 assists. He's in good form of late, enjoying significant time on the court and recording a pair of double-doubles over his most recent three starts.

