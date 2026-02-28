Daishen Nix News: Double-doubles in win over Boom
Nix totaled 26 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 135-133 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.
Nix led his side in scoring and playmaking Friday, with the highlight of his performance being his season-high 14 assists. He's in good form of late, enjoying significant time on the court and recording a pair of double-doubles over his most recent three starts.
Daishen Nix
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daishen Nix See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 26February 26, 2023
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 1February 1, 2023
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8December 8, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 21October 21, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 19October 19, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daishen Nix See More