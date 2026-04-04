Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Ends season with huge performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:57pm

Nix contributed 35 points (12-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 43 minutes in Friday's 112-97 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Nix was outstanding despite the knockout loss, leading his team in scoring, rebounds and assists in a near-triple-double outing. The guard finished the campaign in great form by notching over 30 points in four consecutive contests. Over the full season, he averaged 23.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and a team-high 2.4 steals per game, and he ranked fifth in the G League with 21 double-doubles.

Daishen Nix
 Free Agent
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