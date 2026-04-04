Daishen Nix News: Ends season with huge performance
Nix contributed 35 points (12-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 43 minutes in Friday's 112-97 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Nix was outstanding despite the knockout loss, leading his team in scoring, rebounds and assists in a near-triple-double outing. The guard finished the campaign in great form by notching over 30 points in four consecutive contests. Over the full season, he averaged 23.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and a team-high 2.4 steals per game, and he ranked fifth in the G League with 21 double-doubles.
Daishen Nix
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daishen Nix See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 26February 26, 2023
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 1February 1, 2023
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8December 8, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 21October 21, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 19October 19, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daishen Nix See More