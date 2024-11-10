Daishen Nix News: Erupts for 45 points

Nix tallied 45 points (14-29 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes in Saturday's 121-118 win over the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Nix was the star of the show, turning in one of the most dominant performances in the early going of the G League campaign. He connected on over 50 percent of his tries from the field while also securing a double-double due to his effort on the boards. Nix also came close to reaching double figures in assists, putting the cherry on top of this eye-popping final line.