Daishen Nix News: Flirts with double-double in G League

Nix recorded 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and four steals over 30 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 112-103 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Nix had a sluggish scoring performance by his standards and knocked down only 27.8 percent of his tries from the field while committing five turnovers. However, he managed to tie his best mark of the year with nine assists.